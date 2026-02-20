Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

Pregnant Women, Children, and the Elderly at Risk Due to the U.S. Oil Blockade of Cuba
While legacy media in the U.S. ignore the plight of the Cuban people due to U.S. actions, it’s up to diehard independent journalists to bring you the…
  Arturo Dominguez
Challenging the Insurrectionist Narrative About Delcy Rodriguez
Many are promoting a narrative that suggests interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez participated in the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro
  Arturo Dominguez
Cuba: Why Colonization Fails
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Frederic Poag's live video
  Arturo Dominguez and Frederic Poag
2:16:39
Discussing Connections Between Oppressive Systems With Andra Watkins
This conversation with Andra Watkins was enlightening and much-needed in today's tumultuous times
  Arturo Dominguez and Andra Watkins
50:11
Marco Rubio Pitches Recolonization to World Leaders
After a speech pitching recolonization in Germany, Secretary of State Marco Rubio received a standing ovation
  Arturo Dominguez
The Racism Behind the Cuban Hardliner Stance
There’s a reason the loudest Cuban American voices are white while the majority of the island is nonwhite; the history behind it is ugly
  Arturo Dominguez
Opinion: DHS Surveilling U.S. Citizens
Once relegated to the U.S.-Mexico border, surveillance technology is popping up in neighborhoods all over the country
  Arturo Dominguez
CounterStory Perspective: Discussing Latest Events in Latin America
Recording of a Blue Amp Media livestream with me, Melissa Corrigan and Elizabeth Raven
  Arturo DominguezBlue Amp Media, and Melissa Corrigan, she/her
1:01:50
A Show With No Name - Ep. 9 - Feb. 5, 2026
A recording from our weekly livestream on Substack
  Arturo Dominguez and Marlon Weems
1:04:18
My Appearance on the Daily Whatever Show
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and GenXy's live video
  Arturo DominguezThe Daily Whatever ShowLawrence Winnerman, and Dana DuBois
1:11:05
Analysis: Cuba on the Brink
The United States is openly attempting to starve 10 million people in front of the whole world
  Arturo Dominguez
Live with Dr. Allison Wiltz & Arturo Dominguez
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Dr. Allison Wiltz's live video
  Arturo Dominguez and Dr. Allison Wiltz
2:15:51
