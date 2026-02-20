Decolonized Journalism
Pregnant Women, Children, and the Elderly at Risk Due to the U.S. Oil Blockade of Cuba
While legacy media in the U.S. ignore the plight of the Cuban people due to U.S. actions, it’s up to diehard independent journalists to bring you the…
21 hrs ago
•
Arturo Dominguez
51
1
32
Challenging the Insurrectionist Narrative About Delcy Rodriguez
Many are promoting a narrative that suggests interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez participated in the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro
Feb 19
•
Arturo Dominguez
36
6
20
Cuba: Why Colonization Fails
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Frederic Poag's live video
Feb 18
•
Arturo Dominguez
and
Frederic Poag
20
1
7
2:16:39
Discussing Connections Between Oppressive Systems With Andra Watkins
This conversation with Andra Watkins was enlightening and much-needed in today's tumultuous times
Feb 17
•
Arturo Dominguez
and
Andra Watkins
36
9
11
50:11
Marco Rubio Pitches Recolonization to World Leaders
After a speech pitching recolonization in Germany, Secretary of State Marco Rubio received a standing ovation
Feb 16
•
Arturo Dominguez
135
25
71
The Racism Behind the Cuban Hardliner Stance
There’s a reason the loudest Cuban American voices are white while the majority of the island is nonwhite; the history behind it is ugly
Feb 12
•
Arturo Dominguez
174
28
82
Opinion: DHS Surveilling U.S. Citizens
Once relegated to the U.S.-Mexico border, surveillance technology is popping up in neighborhoods all over the country
Feb 11
•
Arturo Dominguez
65
10
38
CounterStory Perspective: Discussing Latest Events in Latin America
Recording of a Blue Amp Media livestream with me, Melissa Corrigan and Elizabeth Raven
Feb 11
•
Arturo Dominguez
,
Blue Amp Media
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
17
4
6
1:01:50
A Show With No Name - Ep. 9 - Feb. 5, 2026
A recording from our weekly livestream on Substack
Feb 11
•
Arturo Dominguez
and
Marlon Weems
16
1
6
1:04:18
My Appearance on the Daily Whatever Show
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and GenXy's live video
Feb 10
•
Arturo Dominguez
,
The Daily Whatever Show
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Dana DuBois
18
4
1:11:05
Analysis: Cuba on the Brink
The United States is openly attempting to starve 10 million people in front of the whole world
Feb 9
•
Arturo Dominguez
102
15
58
Live with Dr. Allison Wiltz & Arturo Dominguez
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Dr. Allison Wiltz's live video
Feb 6
•
Arturo Dominguez
and
Dr. Allison Wiltz
21
3
2:15:51
