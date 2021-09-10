Why subscribe?

As an independent journalist and writer, I cover many areas to provide reporting and analysis of critical social and political issues. Watching floor speeches in the House and Senate, catching elected officials saying or doing something when they’re not looking, monitoring political extremism, and keeping legacy media in check on crucial stories takes a ton of time and effort.

Becoming a paid subscriber helps me support my family and helps keep my work accessible to students, impoverished, and disabled readers, which is very important to me. Accessible news-related content is crucial today.

Stay up-to-date

The issues discussed here are of the utmost importance to address extremism and hate in the United States while countering colonialism in all its forms at home and abroad, with a focus on Latin America.

To do that, I cover hate groups, Congress, federal agencies, and politicians who embolden far-right extremists with hateful rhetoric. I also highlight problematic news stories that bolster racial and ethnic animus relating to these issues.

You won’t want to miss a single newsletter.

Refer a friend

Join the crew

Be part of this remarkable growing community of supporters who want to learn how to spot and counter political extremism and misinformation and engage with each other in civil discourse in our group chats and comments.

We like to have deep, respectful discussions about issues that matter. Join Us!

Get 20% off for 1 year