Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Why We Can't Ignore the Lies of White Supremacy

A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Walter Rhein's live video
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Marlon Weems's avatar
Arturo Dominguez, Walter Rhein, and Marlon Weems
Feb 04, 2026
Get more from Arturo Dominguez in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arturo Dominguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture