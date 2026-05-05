Secretary Marco Rubio meets with Rosa Maria Paya at the Department of State in 2025 | Public Domain

Cuban American hardliners have been jockeying for positions in a potential new government in Cuba. For example, outgoing Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales has positioned himself at the front of the line to run Cuba’s police force, should a broad change take place. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s name has been mentioned as Cuba’s next potential president, many are throwing their names in the hat, stirring much debate among those in the hardliner community.

Well-known exile leader and businessman, Diego Suarez, is but one of those vying for Cuba’s presidency. He recently claimed to be part of a “transition plan” for Cuba created by exile leaders in collaboration with the U.S. government. Another hardliner vying for the presidency is Ramón Saúl Sánchez, the Leader of the Democracy Movement. Sánchez has urged the Trump administration to prioritize the rights of so-called “exiles” over those of Cubans on the island so they may “return and participate” in Cuba’s future.

As the power grabs commence, one name is likely leading the pack in the White House: Rosa María Payá. As head of the group Cuba Decide, she brings many conflicts of interest to the conversation about U.S. policy toward Cuba. Payá was born in Cuba, and while she initially seemed to take a more rational approach, in 2014 she targeted then-President Barack Obama for attempting to normalize relations between the U.S. and Cuba.

“The Barack Obama administration has decided to normalize relations with a government that isn’t normal, because it is not legitimate,” Paya said in 2014.

But in 2015, Payá maintained a more moderate tone. At one point, when asked if she saw herself as a future leader, she responded by saying, “I do not want to speak for Cubans because Cubans never elected me. I have a proposal: that Cubans have a voice.” Payá’s work has been largely regarded as a continuation of her father’s, called the Varela Project. Her father, Oslwaldo Payá, was the founder of the Christian Liberation Movement and was killed in an alleged car accident. She and many others have argued it was a state-sanctioned murder.

While her father’s work focused on a peaceful transition to a new government, Rosa María took a different approach, allying herself deeply with Marco Rubio and other Cuban American war hawks. In 2017, she pressured Donald Trump to “press firmly on the Cuban government to respond to the claims of its people for the first time in 60 years.” Not long after, Trump imposed his maximum pressure sanctions that led to the mass migration out of Cuba and restricted its healthcare systems from receiving much-needed equipment from abroad. She also applauded Trump’s latest sanctions on Cuba.

Rosa María Payá’s ties to the U.S. government are vast. Her media outlet, Cuba Decide, is heavily funded by various U.S. institutions. Namely, the Victims of Communism Memorial Fund, partially funded by grants from the Heritage Foundation, and the Center for a Free Cuba, which receives government funding primarily from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). While technically a private group, the NED is funded by the U.S. Congress and has been linked to the overthrow of governments.

After years of comingling wth war hawks and extremists, it came as no surprise that Rubio would push Payá to the front of the line in 2025 to lead the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) at the Organization of American States (OAS). After an independent report showed that “the candidate [Payá] demonstrated limited substantive knowledge of the norms, jurisprudence, or doctrine of international human rights law,” the U.S. bullied the OAS to appoint her in what the Cuban government called a blackmail operation.

Although the OAS’s central purpose is to be driven by four key pillars (democracy, human rights, security, and development), the U.S. has historically weaponized it against Latin America by acting alongside the U.S. unilaterally to sanction countries. Additionally, based on the actions by the U.S. toward Latin America and the Caribbean since Trump took office in 2025, it seems the agency will continue to be weaponized with Payá in a position to help that along.

“I met Rosa María Payá as a child when I worked alongside her courageous father, Oswaldo Payá,” Department of State Senior Bureau Official for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak said in 2025. “Today, she carries his spirit forward as a tireless advocate for democracy and human rights for all peoples of the Americas. I’m deeply proud of her. The IACHR—and our hemisphere—are stronger with her voice.”

United States policy toward Cuba (and several other Latin American countries) goes against every pillar purported to be the driving factors behind the OAS. Despite all the praise for Payá, she has continued using the bullying powers afforded to her to influence other countries to align with U.S. policy in the region. Almost immediately after her appointment to the IACHR, Trump imposed harsher sanctions on Cuba, likely to her approval.

Her position in accepting war for political change places her in the same realm as Maria Corina Machado, who, despite not having the support of the Venezuelan people, continues to advocate for war to force a change Venezuelans largely don’t want. For Cuba, it’s no different. Cubans on the island don’t want war and don’t want to be forced to do anything. They certainly aren’t interested in their imperialist neighbor taking over their homeland. After decades of having the world’s most powerful military at their disposal and the Cuban people never utilizing it, the message should be loud and clear.

But for Rubio, Payá, and other Cuban hardliners, the loss of life does not carry weight in their decisions, as their politics are clearly their sole motivating factors. If it mattered, they would presumably have spoken up about infant mortality rates spiking after Trump’s 2017 sanctions, which they supported, or the risk the oil embargo is creating for vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women, infants, and senior citizens, who are bearing the brunt of Trump’s current policies. They have spoken no words of sympathy or compassion about the loss of life in Cuba due to unilateral U.S. sanctions.

Get 30% off forever

Payá, like others in their power-grab attempts, can dream about being Cuba’s next president. But it’s highly unlikely that anyone who supports hardliner policies that create nearly unlivable conditions will be welcomed with open arms. You can’t starve millions of people and cause their families harm and expect those same groups to embrace you as a savior or even a friend.

As the Department of State and the White House seemingly groom her for the job, she is drastically shifting from her 2017 position of not wanting to speak for the Cuban people. Now she is vehemently opposed to a peaceful “Venezuela-style transition,” thus advocating for an all-out war by seeking a full governmental change overnight. Additionally, by not ruling out running for president should the opportunity arise, she signals her support for political change using military force.

Arturo is an independent freelance journalist. He has written hundreds of articles on policing, immigration, race, and Latin America. His work has been featured in outlets such as Unicorn Riot, The Antagonist Magazine, Latino Rebels, and more. Arturo is also on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Threads. To support his work, become a paid subscriber or donate via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.