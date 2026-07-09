Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth T Marino, MA's avatar
Elizabeth T Marino, MA
1dEdited

With all of these plundered resources among so many people and corporate entities, people are still digging through dirt with their hands to recover loved ones. It is disaster capitalism at its finest.

Reply
Share
Sharon Bouchard's avatar
Sharon Bouchard
1d

When has our ruling class really cared about democracy in Latin America? I struggle to remember a time, and I'm no spring chicken.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arturo Dominguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture