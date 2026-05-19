Raúl Castro and Nicolás Maduro, 2014 | Ismael Francisco , Cubadebate

On Monday, the United States imposed additional unilateral sanctions on several Cuban government entities, including the Ministry of Interior of Cuba (MININT), the Policía Nacional Revolucionaria (PNR), and the Dirección de Inteligencia de Cuba (DGI). The rationalization behind the move is that the agencies are “a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Cuba,” and are supposedly “threats to the United States.” How Cuba is a “threat” to the U.S. is a point no one can clearly articulate or agree on.

“These sanctions advance the Trump Administration’s comprehensive campaign to address the pressing national security threats posed by Cuba’s communist regime and to hold accountable both the regime and those who provide it material support … Additional sanctions actions can be expected in the following days and weeks.” - State Department Press Release

Additionally, several ministers, political leaders, and military chiefs were sanctioned. The latest sanctions come on the heels of Trump’s 2017 “maximum pressure” sanctions that led to the mass migration out of Cuba and Venezuela, and the most recent oil embargo and sanctions that were imposed earlier this year. Much like in the lead-up to the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro, the Trump administration is manufacturing false narratives about Cuba nearly every day, and many media outlets are far too happy to oblige in spreading that disinformation.

While White House staff and Cuban American hardliners like Secretary of State Marco Rubio try to make a war with Cuba happen, the desperation is more evident every day. That distress has led to the manufacturing of charges against Raúl Castro. Leading the investigation to present charges to a grand jury is Cuban American hardliner Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He is employing what he calls the “Venezuela Model,” a legal strategy similar to that used against Maduro, giving the U.S. a pretext to kidnap Cuban leaders.

In March, Quiñones, a Trump appointee who the U.S. Senate confirmed in August 2025, announced on social media that he would be targeting Castro, putting together a team of prosecutors from the Treasury Department, the Department of State, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Similarly, Florida Attorney General James William Uthmeier, the architect of Alligator Alcatraz, announced that the State of Florida would also pursue charges against Castro.

The initial claims of the Castro family being involved in narco-trafficking were based on speculative rumors found mostly in the Miami area. However, the charges being proposed will likely stem from an incident that occurred in 1996 when the Cuban Air Force shot down two small planes carrying Cuban American dissidents intent on provoking an incident with the Cuban government.

In the years leading up to the incident, the Miami-based Brothers to the Rescue group had been conducting flights into Cuban airspace and airdropping propaganda flyers. While the group claimed to have been formed to search and rescue Cubans crossing from the island to Florida, something they can take credit for, they also acted to provoke the Cuban government. When asked about violating Cuban airspace, they argued they had the right to do so as they were Cuban citizens. Despite warnings from the Cuban government, they continued their provocative flyovers, ignoring both U.S. and Cuban authorities.

1996 memo warning of Brothers to the Rescue “taunting” the Cuban government with their flyovers

An investigation by CBS News in 2011 into declassified documents related to the case revealed a trove of communications that were ignored and pushed aside. They showed that the Cuban government had been protesting the flights for at least 17 to 18 months leading up to the shoot down, how the Clinton administration didn’t take the matter seriously, and how the FAA was in the process of revoking the group leader’s pilot license, but pulled back for an unknown reason.

“The declassified documents show a failure of diplomacy as well as a failure by American diplomats, including those directly inside President Bill Clinton’s Administration, to take the situation as seriously as perhaps they should have.” - CBS News, 2011

Initially, seventeen people in the Cuban government were charged with the shooting down of the planes, and one member was prosecuted. The Cuban military was acting on standing orders, and there has never been any evidence suggesting that the specific order to shoot down the planes came from anyone higher up than the military leaders tasked with deciding to fire on the planes. While tragic, this is the same protocol we would expect to see or hear of in any country, especially one that had been under threat for more than 40 years at the time.

The case against Raúl Castro is already a farce. With judges across the country losing faith in Department of Justice prosecutors, the White House likely shopped for the right judge, like they did when they needed to indict Maduro, to allow charges to be brought via indictment. How the case plays out after that is anyone’s guess. At 94 years old and decades after the incident occurred, it seems prosecuting Castro now is just theater to create a pretext.

If they had anything on him, he would’ve been charged decades ago.

Arturo is an independent freelance journalist. He has written hundreds of articles on policing, immigration, race, and Latin America. His work has been featured in outlets such as Unicorn Riot, The Antagonist Magazine, Latino Rebels, and more. Arturo is also on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Threads. To support his work, become a paid subscriber or donate via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.