Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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PJ Schuster's avatar
PJ Schuster
12h

The last thing in the world that I would ever think to brag about, as an American, is our military might. That’s insanity, but then the current WH occupant & the ignorant Kegsbreath are insane. Whiskey Pete has some serious, deep seated, mental health issues or personality disorders.

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Molly Cook's avatar
Molly Cook
9h

And presenting... scum-p's latest distraction!!

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