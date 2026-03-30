Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
2h

Do you think there's value to running campaigns in Latin America that frame these far-right people as pawns of the US? Campaigns run differently, but as I talk about it, I want to use productive framing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Darcy McNeil🇨🇦's avatar
Darcy McNeil🇨🇦
2h

I have an idea about that

https://fromthenorthernfront.substack.com/p/the-canadian-shield-of-cuba?r=14ah5q&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arturo Dominguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture