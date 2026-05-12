Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Susan Martin's avatar
Susan Martin
1h

I know there are international standards of ethics that are agreed to by many nations. I am wondering if this includes interfering in another country's elections. The Trump regime has turned the tables by denying that this happens all the time and that the well documented Russian (and other countries) interference in the U.S. elections was a hoax. I feel rather ignorant here, but election interference should be recognized internationally as being unfair and malignant. Is it?

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