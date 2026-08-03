Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Vivian Barro's avatar
Vivian Barro
18h

Shouldn’t this be illegal? To actually hold the people of an island in the Caribbean punished by negating them much needed food & medications? End your illegal embargo!!!! Thank you Arturo, for bringing us this information. 🇨🇺

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6 replies by Arturo Dominguez and others
Laura T 💉 RN BSN's avatar
Laura T 💉 RN BSN
16h

And their grid is bad. All by design.

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