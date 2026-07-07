Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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J. Thomas Dunn's avatar
J. Thomas Dunn
1d

The US and Israel need to be ejected from the UN.

We are two rogue states that don't belong at the grown ups table.

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
bill williston's avatar
bill williston
1d

"Rodriguez excoriated the U.S. for its complicity in genocide in Gaza, the extrajudicial murders of boaters in the Caribbean, the police targeting of Black people and Latinos in the U.S., and its prison industrial complex." There it is. The truth in B&W. The US Executive Branch appears to be cruelly and criminally unhinged. Thank you Arturo

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