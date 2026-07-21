Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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bill williston's avatar
bill williston
1d

When US Secretary of State Marco Rubio writes: “The Cubans devoted themselves to recruiting, cultivating and mobilizing a global coalition..." It is hard to believe that Cuba, a country that has difficulty feeding and fueling its people, spends money building a global coalition. Mr Rubio seems to be gaslighting

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Jed's avatar
Jed
2dEdited

Civil rights and anti-war movements on one side, and the KUBARK system and CIA - Mafia plots on the other, and we're supposed to be cheering for who, now?

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
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