Cuban American hardliners are following Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s lead in promoting various debunked and wholly invented narratives about Cuba. This time, however, they’re sweetening the pot by adding a supposed $100 million in aid to assist in their propaganda efforts. More specifically, the aid is to be distributed solely by Catholic charities that work on the island, something the Cuban government typically welcomes.

Doing basic math will tell you that what Rubio calls a “generous offer” amounts to about $10 per person on an island of about 10 million Cubans. That’s hardly enough to make a tangible difference after the economic damage done over just the last few months and Trump’s 2017 “maximum pressure” sanctions, let alone the last 65 years. To gloss over these facts that disrupt their narratives, they’re weaponizing discredited propaganda.

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In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News aboard Air Force One, Rubio mentioned the aid offer while saying, “There is no economy in Cuba,” and promoting the idea of a single “private company” that the “military controls,” hoards all of Cuba’s wealth. He argues that one company, GAESA (Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A.), “controls all the moneymaking” and that it’s “sitting on $15-16 billion,” an assertion based on a discredited report from the Miami Herald. This hardliner argument posits that the people don’t benefit from Cuba’s economy, despite healthcare, housing, and education being human rights that the government provides.

GAESA was created in the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union, during what was known as the “special period” in Cuba. Its creation was based on the idea that military officials with business training could run state-owned companies more efficiently during an economic crisis. GAESA is now a massive conglomerate that plays a major role in Cuba’s economy. While GAESA isn’t very transparent, there is no evidence anywhere to suggest that what hardliners, the Miami Herald, or Rubio argue is true.

Last week, Rubio imposed sanctions on GAESA. When asked about the sanctions, he argued that it’s “a company that basically is taking anything that makes money in Cuba and illegally putting it into the pockets of a few regime insiders.” However, he’s ignoring that millions of Cubans work for state-run companies that operate under GAESA. Like most other unilateral economic sanctions imposed by the United States, these directly impact the Cuban people and result in suffering and death, particularly for the most vulnerable Cubans.

“So, that’s not sanctions on the Cuban people because the Cuban people don’t benefit from GAESA,” Rubio said. “It’s a sanction against this company that is stealing from the Cuban people to the benefit of a few. And we didn’t discuss those sanctions yesterday, but we imposed them yesterday, and we’re going to be doing more, by the way.”

Similarly, the manufactured story about Russian and Chinese spy bases in Cuba has been brought back from the dead despite being debunked many times. But it’s not just Rubio and Cuban American hardliners spreading these lies. Republicans and some Democrats made a point of perpetuating these false narratives in a House Appropriations Committee hearing with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth earlier this week.

At no point have hardliners, lawmakers in either party, or administration officials discussed how the U.S. has been occupying Cuba for more than 100 years, operating its own military/spy base on the island in Guantanamo. Without the duplicity and ignoring critical facts, hardliners wouldn’t have an argument to make. Instead, they present false narratives and lie to manufacture support for a war with Cuba centered on politics and hate. Not human rights or civil liberties.

You can’t claim to care about the people you are actively starving. Cubans everywhere are all too aware of who’s mostly responsible for the island’s suffering–some choose to ignore the truth because their politics are more important to them than human life will ever be.

Arturo is an independent freelance journalist. He has written hundreds of articles on policing, immigration, race, and Latin America. His work has been featured in outlets such as Unicorn Riot, The Antagonist Magazine, Latino Rebels, and more. Arturo is also on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Threads. To support his work, become a paid subscriber or donate via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.