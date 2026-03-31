Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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The Greatest Citizen Journalists of Our Time!

A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Walter Rhein's live video
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Arturo Dominguez, Walter Rhein, and Ellie Leonard
Mar 31, 2026
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