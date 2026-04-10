Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Arturo : Living During Wartimes

A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Shane Yirak's live video
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Arturo Dominguez, Shane Yirak, and Walter Rhein
Apr 10, 2026
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