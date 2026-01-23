Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

The Friday Rant Ep. 5 - January 23, 2026

Arturo Dominguez, Shane Yirak, and Walter Rhein
Jan 23, 2026

Sorry guys, we’re preparing for a major freeze in Texas, and if you’re in the U.S., you know how that goes for us. For those not in the U.S., it means we’re at risk of our power grid failing for days with temperatures around 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

I’m working on a great piece right now, but preparing the house and the family takes a lot of time and effort. Expect my latest this evening or tomorrow morning. In the meantime, listen to some (or all) of the recent discussions I’ve had the pleasure of being a part of. I’m publishing a few today.

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, KingRayVet, Elizabeth Raven, Jeanne Elbe, Hala, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein and Shane Yirak!

