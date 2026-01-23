Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Friday Rant Ep. 4 - January 9, 2026

Another great episode of the Friday Rant
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Arturo Dominguez, Shane Yirak, and Walter Rhein
Jan 23, 2026

Thank you Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Jordan, Noble Blend, Samantha Paige (she/they), Christina Gurchinoff, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Arturo Dominguez in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arturo Dominguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture