Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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John Delaney's avatar
John Delaney
4h

Yeah, there is a large Ecuadorian population in Ridgewood, Queens NY where my daughter lives. Are they undocumented? I don't know. From what I see, they are all just working hard trying to survive. Maybe articles like this will shed some light on why so many people are fleeing places like Ecuador and Venezuela, and promote some compassion for their struggles, instead of disdain.

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