Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Primitive Ledger's avatar
Primitive Ledger
5h

Headline could read "Florida Republicans hunger for war against Cuba, and Congress refuses to stop them'

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John's avatar
John
6h

bay of pigs...2.0...

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