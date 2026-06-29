Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Quit Lecturing About the Center And Admit Progressives Win Everywhere

A recording from my live discussion with Walter Rhein about today's politics
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Arturo Dominguez and Walter Rhein
Jun 29, 2026

Great conversation with Walter Rhein about centrist Democrats’ obsession with progressives and how they sound exactly the same as Republicans.

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Arturo is an independent freelance journalist. He has written hundreds of articles on policing, immigration, race, and Latin America. His work has been featured in outlets such as Unicorn Riot, The Antagonist Magazine, Latino Rebels, The Wire, and more. Arturo is also on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Threads. To support his work, become a paid subscriber or donate via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.

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