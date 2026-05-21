Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.'s avatar
Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.
13h

I hate this. I hate how people with integrity speaking truth have to scrape while grifters have more than they need. Hang in there, hermano.

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Mark H. Jones's avatar
Mark H. Jones
13h

Hey Arturo - this was a very timely nudge to me that I actually need to start helping you out a bit. Not nearly as much as you’ve helped me but still.

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
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