Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Rachel Baldes's avatar
Rachel Baldes
1d

I have been watching all of the blatant pressure campaigns and fear tactics being applied by members of our government and it is so disgusting and outrageous. It's been so helpful when you have articles like this one. I also really appreciate when you share work from journalists in these countries or have collaborative pieces. Do the voters in these countries know that most US voters are oblivious? Out of the people I talk to who have any awareness (and frequently that just means surviving the infodump from me) no one is supportive of this interference. What's craziest to me beyond the repetitive and exploitative nature of recent history is how the likely outcome of this will only lead to increased immigration. That's what happened in the past. So what is the end goal here beyond resource extraction and destabilization?

Seeing the students and teachers protesting makes me proud of their spirit but fear for their safety.

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Rachel Baldes's avatar
Rachel Baldes
11h

I might be terminally immature and idealistic, but I really didn't think a return to the bad old days of coups and dirty wars was a possibility so soon. Frankly the kidnapping of Maduro as well as the continuing and increasing blockade on Cuba feel more blatant than the quieter (but still US directed) toppling of Allende and Iran Contra.

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