Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Our Latest Discussion About Latin America On CounterStory Perspective

A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Melissa Corrigan, she/her's live video
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Elizabeth Raven's avatar
Arturo Dominguez, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, and Elizabeth Raven
Mar 12, 2026

Thank you Aurora Flores Hostos, You Ready Grandma, Gladwyn d'Souza, Skutt Hope, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Melissa Corrigan, she/her! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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