Thank you Aurora Flores Hostos, You Ready Grandma, Gladwyn d'Souza, Skutt Hope, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Melissa Corrigan, she/her! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Our Latest Discussion About Latin America On CounterStory Perspective
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Melissa Corrigan, she/her's live video
Mar 12, 2026
Decolonized Journalism
An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes