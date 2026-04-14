Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez | Courtesy of State Duma of the Russian Federation | Creative Commons

For the last several decades, the United States has maintained an economic embargo on Cuba while portraying the island nation as a threat. During that time, Cuba has withstood the worst the U.S. could throw at it, largely because the truth is on its side. Yet, decade after decade, it seems that Cuba’s story has had to be retold to reframe the persistent narratives posited by various Departments of State under both Democratic and Republican presidents, and echoed without scrutiny by legacy news media outlets.

When U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an oil blockade on Cuba, intentionally trying to create a humanitarian crisis on the island, he brought attention to the already beleaguered nation. By creating a much more urgent situation, the decades of U.S. sanctions were unexpectedly thrown into the spotlight. This has led to online discourse that has lifted the veil on the many narratives being promoted by hardliners who prioritize their politics over humanitarian needs.

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Suddenly, a flood of influencers, advocates, and independent journalists headed to Cuba, prompting national and international legacy media outlets to follow suit. The standard State Department narrative about the island lost its head of steam. Countless hours of content about the reality in Cuba are now everywhere online. Interviews with civilians and government officials have opened millions of eyes to the inhumanity imposed on Cuba by the United States. From sanctions to provoking war, and CIA plots to poison the island, all are out in the open and have become part of the broader conversation about Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has done many interviews with independent journalists over the last two weeks. This seemingly provoked NBC News’ Meet the Press to send host Kristen Welker to Cuba to do the same. Billed as Diaz-Canel’s “first-ever interview on American television,” Welker’s questions were framed based on the decades-old narrative that is long past its due date.

After beginning her questioning around Trump’s rhetoric, Welker immediately asked Diaz-Canel if he’s worried about being assassinated or kidnapped, to which he responded by saying that it was an “interesting question,” before providing an answer. The Cuban president met the moment, handling Welker’s questioning concisely and with ease, explaining why Cuba has endured for so long. He spoke about the irrationality behind the idea of overthrowing foreign governments and how Cuba is prepared to defend itself.

Despite Diaz-Canel highlighting the decades of sanctions and the struggles Cuba has endured maneuvering around the U.S.’s economic embargo, Welker asked him why Cuba needed Russia’s support after the country delivered oil to the island. When she asked about Cuba’s possible collapse, Diaz-Canel laughed at the thought, pointing to its inalienable human rights, such as housing, education, and healthcare, and how those have helped lead to many Cuban innovations.

Then, as if Welker hadn’t heard a word about the decades-long economic embargo, a topic she never delved into, she pressed him about the suffering that existed before the oil blockade. Diaz-Canel pushed back, pointing to Trump’s “maximum pressure” sanctions and his listing Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in 2019. He then provided key points showing the direct impact they have had in greatly limiting Cuba’s access to needed resources.

Welker continued to press Diaz-Canel about what the Cuban people have endured and asked him whether he would take responsibility. He rebuffed her for trying to push the conversation about sanctions aside, saying she should read the Helms-Burton Act and inform herself about the situation more. She wrapped up the interview by asking him about stepping down, and he responded by saying he would not, declaring that the U.S. doesn’t choose Cuba’s leaders.

Diaz-Canel was correct in pushing back on Welker, saying he’s the duly elected president of the country and was elected in the same process as prime ministers all over the world. He ended by saying the U.S. has no mandate to tell Cuba how to govern itself. The questioning seemed to come straight out of the State Department handbook. Diaz-Canel handled the interview well, leaving little room for it to be weaponized against the Cuban government later.

Hardliners have denounced the interview and excoriated NBC for “platforming” the Cuban president, whom they refer to as a “dictator.” While the media continues to refer to Diaz-Canel as “defiant” for refusing to step down, they do so while ignoring the biggest factor in Cuba’s struggles: decades of U.S sanctions and the intentional humanitarian crises caused by them.

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The condescension in Welker’s mannerisms and tone as she framed her questions based on a narrative that ignores unilateral U.S. oppression is akin to the dishonest arguments constantly faced when discussing Cuba. Like Welker, many will acknowledge the sanctions and push them aside, as if they’re a non-factor. Her questioning spotlights precisely how dishonest debate about Cuba is weaponized using framing that lacks much context.

Arturo is an independent freelance journalist. He has written hundreds of articles on policing, immigration, race, and Latin America. His work has been featured in outlets such as Unicorn Riot, The Antagonist Magazine, Latino Rebels, and more. Arturo is also on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Threads. To support his work, become a paid subscriber or donate via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.