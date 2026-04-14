Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Anne Marescaux's avatar
Anne Marescaux
3h

How is the situation now? Has more oil entered? Did the aid that came a few weeks ago from the Flotilla’s and Mexico brought some relief or is it as bad as before?

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
John's avatar
John
3h

send this to welker!

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
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