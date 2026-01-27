Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

Paula R Strawser
Jan 27

You have probably seen this reported. I don't understand why ICE delaying payments to contract medical providers isn't headline news. No wonder detainees are dying.

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/01/ice-detainees-medical-treatment-denied-payments-contractors-va/

1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Gladwyn d'Souza
Jan 27

I don’t trust Ossoff Casar Schumer who, while critics of extreme ICE violence revealed by protestors, would have given them more money otherwise, despite public polling in the toilet, like they did for Israel following the ICJ and General Assembly resolution, since legacy media’s genocidal silence enables business as usual.

4 more comments...

