Since the beginning of 2026, federal agents have shot and killed three people on the street, and four have died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities. While murders and death often dominate the headlines, what happens inside Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facilities is harrowing. What’s true about this is that no amount of leadership changes ever made a difference under various presidents, from Bill Clinton to today.

Meanwhile, the White House is currently reeling from its own aggressive actions after the widely broadcast murder of two civilians. While Trump may try to distance himself from the comments made by White House advisor Stephen Miller and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem after the shootings, his own words led to this. Saying he was going to “unleash’ federal and state law enforcement while proclaiming federal agents are immune from prosecution makes him fully complicit in what’s happening on our streets. The president owns this.

The language used by various administration officials and conservative pundits on political talk shows echoes the words in Trump’s “Strengthening and Unleashing America’s Law Enforcement” executive order in April 2025. Using local leaders and those who speak up about state-sanctioned violence as pretexts are two key components of the Trump administration’s propaganda strategy. It’s how they rationalize using federal agents to target U.S. citizens under the guise of immigration enforcement. Agents attacking civilian observers and journalists instead of focusing on their core mission is all the evidence we need.

“When local leaders demonize law enforcement and impose legal and political handcuffs that make aggressively enforcing the law impossible, crime thrives and innocent citizens and small business owners suffer,” reads Trump’s April 2025 executive order. “ My Administration will therefore: establish best practices at the State and local level for cities to unleash high-impact local police forces; protect and defend law enforcement officers wrongly accused and abused by State or local officials; and surge resources to officers in need.”

While Trump tries to separate himself from the right-wing commentary that only added to the outrage, many will likely pay a heavy price as scapegoats. Border Patrol commander-at-large (not a real position) Greg Bovino was demoted back to his sector chief position in El Centro, California, after his agents executed Alex Pretti, just two weeks after ICE against killed Renee Good and less than a month after ICE against murdered Keith Porter on New Year’s Eve. Bovino, who is addicted to media attention, not only villainized the victims but also came out suggesting that there would be “consequences” for speech targeting federal agents’ actions.

DHS suspended Bovino from using his social media accounts.

His demotion follows Neom being sidelined by the White House. Miller and other members of the administration have since refrained from commenting about the killings on social media, a sign that pressure on the White House is mounting. Democratic Senator John Fetternam, who has been a proponent of ICE’s actions despite the violence, has called for Noem to be fired, something Democrat Illinois Representative Delia Ramirez has been demanding for nearly a year. More Democrats are joining this call. Republicans in Congress, like the White House, also seem to be reeling, unsure of what course of action to take. Their messaging has fallen apart.

Democratic Senators are threatening to block additional DHS funding as a result of the killing in Minnesota. Texas Democratic Representative Greg Casar is demanding that Senators include at least five crucial and immediate reforms in any DHS-related legislation: a prohibition on federal agents wearing masks; establishing independent investigations into killings by federal agents; ICE and other agencies must withdraw from Minneapolis and “stop terrorizing any additional American cities;” a prohibition on arrests and deportations of US citizens; and end to mass arrests and arrest quotas. It’s unclear whether Casar will be successful.

Even with the White House now “supporting bipartisan work” to advance the DHS funding bill, New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer has so far only called for a “rewrite” of the legislation and has not made any specific demands. It should be noted that even if the funding doesn’t go through, it won’t stop DHS, ICE, Border Patrol, or the White House from strong-arming communities across the country. The agencies continue working because their operations are considered essential to national security. Even during government shutdowns, DHS has used funding mechanisms to ensure its agents are paid.

As pressure continues to mount and cases regarding human rights abuses and the federal government’s overreach play out in court, we can expect to see a de-escalation in Minnesota, at the very least, and we can hope for de-escalation across every agency involved. While those will be welcomed developments, we, as a society, cannot take our eyes off the inhumanity across multiple fronts. From family separations and birtality against nigrnats to the kidnapping of Latinos and Black people for looking a certain way and the consistent human rights abuses in detention centers.

People are dying at increasing rates as they are packed in overcrowded facilities that lack adequate resources such as food, water, hygiene products, and healthcare. Two new reports highlight many abuses in detention centers. Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff released a report detailing more than 1,000 human rights abuses in detention centers. Earlier this year, his office uncovered abuses that included medical neglect and denials of adequate water, alongside the abuse of pregnant women and children. Protests emerged inside the family detention center in Dilley, Texas, where parents and children demanded the release of children held there.

With entire economies built on systems of oppression like this, the task seems insurmountable; however, it’s not impossible. It begins by adding more pressure on an administration fumbling over the handling of its own policies, like mass deportations, the illegal attack on Venezuela, and the Jeffrey Epstein case, among so many others. It’s yet another self-inflicted wound.

Pour salt on it.

