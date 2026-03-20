Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
10h

We the people must hold these people accountable, including those in Congress who refuse to, whatever party. I'm not voting for anyone who refuses to commit to prosecuting these people for their crimes.

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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
10h

EXACTLY‼️ 🔻gao = Government Accountability Office 🔻

▪️F-35 BIGGEST MONEY SINKHOLE EVER By Stavroula Pabst     September 9, 2025

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/f35-gao/

▪️US gov't admits F-35 is a failure

With some wonky, hard to decipher language, a recent GAO report concluded

the beleaguered jet will never meet expectations

By Dan Grazier     October 07, 2025

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/f-35-failure/

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