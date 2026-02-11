Decolonized Journalism

Mary Lummis
Feb 11Edited

This all goes back to 9.11 when US citizens willingly traded “freedom” for “security” via the Patriot Act when they got neither- just the surveillance state and further erosion of privacy protections. (Yes it goes back even further to our much “revered” cross dressing J. Edgar Hoover running a far right racist terrorist organization under the guise of the FBI…. and even before…)

Jed
Feb 11

Thank you for reporting on this, Arturo.

In Minneapolis people are hearing that they are using "Stingray" tech mounted on trucks and drones to track the people using cell phones to witness the ICE abuse, and using proximity to put people into data bases.

We don't know how long those data bases will be kept, or whether they will have plain clothes secret police take over where ICE secret police left off.

The chill in Minneapolis is not the weather.

