Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Egberto Willies's avatar
Egberto Willies
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That any moral human being, and specifically any person of color, would support what America has done to Cuba for over 60 years misses the point. There was nothing good about the pre-Castro Cuban government for most. Thanks, Arturo. Your voice is important on this issue, among many.

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Dawn Marie Zimmerman's avatar
Dawn Marie Zimmerman
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I was in grade school when adults talked about Reagan and Castro. People here said he was a communist and apparently that was a very bad thing according to most adults. My mom is English. Her whole family moved to the states before I was born, before she even met my dad. I grew up learning that there were places where everyone had access to healthcare, a place to live and food. Not perfect... but better than here in the states. As a grade school and middle school student in the '80s, in the news... socialism was a dirty word. God forbid you bring up communism. SO many people arrogantly believing America was #1, while marginalized people everywhere were going without, looked down upon, dieing younger, living unprotected by the law and basically getting the shaft. And all the conservatives pointed fingers at the marginalized, faulting them for not having what these same conservatives were keeping from these folks in the first place. America is not #1, we never have been. The very first people who came here from England may have been fleeing an intolerant and unjust king, but they didn't learn anything. They stayed mired in their racism and greed and used it against the native people of these lands. Apparently, if someone is different from you, "they must be feared, they must be less, they deserve less, harming them not so bad."

As a new country, our beloved new constitution did not include people of color or women. Even today, the amendment that legally gives people who are assigned female at birth, (simply women to most) as equals has never been ratified. I cannot tell you all the legal ramifications of ratifying equal rights for women, but I have heard that when an amendment is ratified, it is much, much harder to change or reverse. Even before Roe v. Wade was reversed, I never had equal rights. Maybe on paper, for some things. But not in real life, where it really matters. When I worked, I got paid less because of my perceived gender, if I want to walk in my urban-ish neighborhood at night or to the store, there is no guarantee that I will be safe. Honestly, I would consider myself lucky if men didn't harass me. Male people can do so in my neighborhood, well, white males. But not me. When will I get to go outside and enjoy a moonlit walk alone with my own thoughts, beneath the stars in the place where I live? And what about Trevon Martin, a black teen/young man (not sure of his age) who was shot down. He went to a corner store, bought skittles, candy... and he died because of the racism, the ignorance, fear and hatred of a total stranger. I don't believe he got justice in life, and I don't believe he or his family got it after his death. So many others...

It wasn't until the 90s, I believe, that if a husband forced sex on his wife that it was legally rape. The 90s. Even now when a female person is raped, they delve into her background, present and past relationships that may have included sex, her mental health status going back years and even if she was drinking, using drugs, what she was dressed like and if she had gone out alone.... None of that really matters. I had thought as a college student in the early to late 90s that this bullshit would change. 30 years later and we are no better for it. We have a convicted rapist for a president. Another rapist who eluded conviction sits on the supreme court. And there are all these folks out there wondering why women don't bother filing charges... unless you have a decent chance of winning and in an area where the perpetrator gets sentenced, not just 6 months of jail time, or probation or community service, why the hell would you want to put your private pain out there so that you can be sliced and diced and picked apart and receive little to no justice for it?

I never knew that Cuba had put all of these rights and protections under the law for marginalized peoples including race, gender and children and so many, many years ago. That they were put in place after the revolution, when Castro became the leader or some time after. All anyone here in the states talked about in the 80s was how he was a communist and how awful that was. Was he a dictator like I was told as a young kid? Now I am wondering and not sure where to look to research. I will say, the fact that a grown-ass, high profile person, who is the leader of their country can help put all these laws and legal protections in place, and then stand before their country many years later and not only admit, but actively point out that the laws were not enough, that the racism, sexism, etc was still there, that people were still not getting a fair shake.... If that ever happens here in the states at all, the person saying it will inevitably blame other political parties or other groups of persons for this inequity, lack of restoration. Almost always. But it is everyone's responsibility as a society to see that a society changes. Not only on paper, but in real life.

I would like to learn more about Cuba and it's history, politically and culturally. I could go on, about inequalities, government policy, social issues, etc., but I have rambled perhaps a bit too much already. I don't agree either, about what the U.S. is doing to Cuba and it sounds like this has been going on in vary degrees and ways for a long long time too. I need to learn more, where do I start?

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