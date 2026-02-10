Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

My Appearance on the Daily Whatever Show

A recording from Arturo Dominguez and GenXy's live video
Feb 10, 2026

I’m taking a mental health break today, if that’s even possible. The situation in Cuba is dire, and concern for my friends and family is exhausting me. Below are a couple of my articles related to Cuba. Happy Tuesday!

Analysis: Cuba on the Brink

Arturo Dominguez
·
Feb 9
The oil shipments have stopped. The power grid is at near-total failure. Cuban tankers return to Cuba empty, as countries with a proverbial U.S. gun to their heads are forced to renege on their end of the mutual aid networks agreed upon decades ago. Mexico is still sending humanitarian aid, having just delivered 800 tons of…

Challenge Accepted: Pushing Back on False Narratives About Cuba

Arturo Dominguez

Feb 2

Arturo Dominguez
·
Feb 2
A video posted on social media by Mario J. Pentón, a Cuban-American journalist in Miami, shows Cubans on the island protesting the chargé d'affaires to Cuba, Mike Hammer, after he returned from the U.S. While in the U.S., he celebrated Trump’s recent executive order declaring that the White House would impose tariffs o…

Thank you Cat The FireBrand Project, Caro Henry, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Yanni Hamburger, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dana DuBois, Lawrence Winnerman, and GenXy!

I’m an independent journalist digging deeper into the stories you see or don’t see on the news. Find my work at Unicorn Riot, The Antagonist Magazine, Latino Rebels, Orinoco Tribune, and more. I’m also on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Threads. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.

