Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Marge Wherley's avatar
Marge Wherley
10h

Voters are not being exposed to the long-term U.S. blockade of Cuba. The Right-Wing media demonizes Cuba and the Left-Wing media ignores it. In the midst of a fascist takeover of the government and media, with prices rising and government assistance cut, few have the incentive or energy to search for truth. Propaganda is everywhere; people are being conditioned and manipulated to see Cuba as a nearby Boogie Man.

I visited Cuba in 2013 and was astonished by the reality of life under “evil communism.” When the USSR fell, Cuba’s primary source of support ended. The soviets had provided food, and fossil fuel-based herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer in exchange for Cuba agreeing to a monoculture of sugar cane for Russia. After the fall, they were left with exhausted soil, and no chemical resources to quickly built it up to grow food. During this “Special Period” Cubans lost ~50 pounds: they were starving. Castro essentially ordered the entire country to switch to organic farming.

I saw several farms. The farmers prepared their soil with oxen and plows. They created worm farms and raised rabbits, whose droppings were returned to the soil. Composting was universal. Crops included marigolds to discourage predation by insects, a row of corn plants was planted to be a preferred food for insects. Every vacant piece of land became a garden.

And the fruits and vegetables were considered food for the people: the greatest proportion of crops were divided up via food coupon books, so everyone would share equally.

Of course I didn’t see everything. But I did learn about free education, free healthcare, state-sponsored support for artists, doctors who voluntarily provided medical services to other nations during crises. (Yes, those nations paid Cuba and the remittances went to the doctors and the national budget, but during crises, when doctors are most needed, it was an excellent exchange. And BTW, Cuba offered doctors to the U.S. during the horror of Hurricane Katrina. We needed them but said No Thank You).

It breaks my heart to think about my country attacking this brave, resilient and generous country. Why? Maybe Trump zinc and Vought are planning to resurrect the 1950s resorts and casinos - resources the average Cuban will never afford.

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Susan Martin's avatar
Susan Martin
8h

This article is hopeful and heartbreaking at the same time. We do have representatives standing up to the powers that be, but their numbers are few. The policies towards Cuba and so many places in the world are inhumane and indefensible. Having this report published out of the State Department stating clearly that our civil rights movement is tied to communism, and therefore Cuba, is blatant proof of all you have been saying about racism and American policies.

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