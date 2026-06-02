Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.'s avatar
Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.
12h

Great information in here. I always learn something from you! It all is so consistent with the patterns we see everywhere, from the racism to the corruption.

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Gilda Johnson's avatar
Gilda Johnson
12h

Excellent read!

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
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