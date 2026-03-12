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Latin America/US Relations: What You Need to Know
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.'s live video
Mar 12, 2026
Decolonized Journalism
An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.
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