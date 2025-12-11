A Show With No Name Ep. 1 - Dec. 4, 2026

In the first of many more episodes, we discussed the latest news in Latin America, before the US seized a Venezuelan oil tanker. It’s a must-listen and provides context to US actions in Latin America.

Here are some of my recent articles covering events in the region.

Trump Seeks Control of Latin America Arturo Dominguez · December 8, 2025 On December 2, 1823, in an address to Congress, US President James Monroe announced the United States’ institution of political order over Latin America, limiting Europe’s role in the Western Hemisphere. The speech would later be expanded into what is now known as the Monroe Doctrine. This longstanding US foreign policy… Read full story

US Interference in the Honduran Elections Leads to Chaos Arturo Dominguez · December 10, 2025 Many questions surrounding Honduras’ recent elections have created a chaotic environment among voters. While many Hondurans lack trust in electronic voting systems, as most voters do in countries around the world, the United States stoked that distrust through hyperbolic rhetoric in a Read full story

Cuban Social Media Influencers and Journalists Exposed Arturo Dominguez · December 4, 2025 The topic of Cuba is arguably the most propagandized subject in the United States, with little exception, aside from US-funded media outlets, influencers, and journalists claiming to be in Cuba. Many platforms like Radio Martí, which was created in 1985, and more modern media outlets like El Toque, CubaDecide, CubaN… Read full story

