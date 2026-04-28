Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Anne Marescaux's avatar
Anne Marescaux
1d

There are no words i think in any language to accurately describe the abhorrent criminal cruelty of this predator-club destroying all those country’s and its ecosystems. It’s beyond evil and the devil, for those who believe in it, is far too friendly of a description.

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Susan Martin's avatar
Susan Martin
1d

I hate to sound completely ignorant, but since I was a child in the nuclear crisis with Cuba, I am unable to see any rationale for DT being in bed with Putin and targeting Cuba like he is. In my mind, the reason we were so scared of Cuba so long ago is because they were in cahoots with Russia. I don't know how to make sense of this lethal targeting of our close neighbor, Cuba. Please understand that what I thought as a child had nothing to do with the reality of what was happening.

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