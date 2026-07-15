Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Paula B.'s avatar
Paula B.
1d

Interesting that this kind of thing never happened under other presidents, and yet they deported a lot of people. This is beyond unnecessary. It's sadistic, on purpose. Grrrr.

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Natalia's avatar
Natalia
1d

Well, we know plenty of IDF Nazis & probably a few Ukrainian Nazis are employed by ICE. Why some of them look like a bunch ex-con Vatos from my old barrio being racists and killers is a little perplexing. Usually it's gang on gang violence. Sometimes I wonder if they are giving them the same drugs they give the Ukrainian troops unafraid of death or killing. We know they don't have to give anything to white racists. They kill anything that looks brown or black for free.

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