Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
1d

Murder in our streets. I don't know what to say anymore. Thanks to you independent journalists. Maybe knock them down one by one until we abolish DHS. I tell my kids to get out. Go. Get out of this country. It's not safe here.

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bill williston's avatar
bill williston
1d

Such a Tragedy. Thank you for Documenting.

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