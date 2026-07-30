Brazilian President Lula da Silva recently issued public warnings about the United States meddling in Brazil’s upcoming presidential elections. The allegations are not unwarranted and stem from recent U.S. moves to install a Trump-friendly government. President Donald Trump has made his goal abundantly clear: help elect Flávio Bolsonaro, the Christian nationalist son of the jailed former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted of attempting a January 6-style coup in 2022.

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To assist in Trump’s efforts to manipulate the Brazilian presidential election, the administration has unleashed widespread disinformation, as described in leaked Hondurasgate text messages exposing plans to manipulate several elections in Latin America, alongside a wave of tactics targeting Brazil’s economy – including but not limited to excessive tariffs. The United States has created a situation so tense that Brazilian authorities and the Supreme Court took steps to block certain U.S. envoys from visiting Jair Bolsonaro in prison, citing risks of electoral interference.

Additionally, Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled its ambassador from Argentina after Argentine President Javier Milei, who was also named in the Hondurasgate text messages, referred to da Silva as a “thief” and a “delinquent” at a rally for Flávio Bolsonaro. For his part, Flávio has drawn consistent scrutiny for his continued violations of Brazilian law and for bringing his father into his campaign by using AI-generated likenesses of him despite Jair Bolsonaro being barred from making public statements due to his conviction.

In addition to the overt endorsement of Flávio Bolsonaro and the excessive tariffs, the U.S. has also launched investigations into Brazil for alleged unfair trading practices. The Trump White House claims Brazil is targeting U.S. social media companies for forcing them to adhere to Brazil’s strict laws regarding hate speech, election interference, and misinformation. The administration alleges that Brazil offers “preferential tariffs” to other countries, disadvantaging U.S. corporations, and that it failed to enforce “anti-corruption and transparency measures.” The allegations include a host of other charges, including that Brazil “walked away from its willingness to provide virtually duty-free treatment for U.S. ethanol.”

Additionally, the U.S. is targeting Brazil’s largest payment processor, Pix, launched by Brazil’s Central Bank in 2020. Pix has since become the country’s most popular payment method and is now preferred, even over cash. The administration also alleges that Pix is participating in unfair trade practices, arguing that U.S. payment processors are enduring financial losses because of the platform’s popularity.

“Brazil has unfairly disadvantaged U.S. companies engaged in competing electronic payment services, including by policies that favor its national champion, Pix,” Office of the United States Trade Representative

While the White House claims that Brazil employs unfair trade practices, the economics of trade between the two countries tells a much different story. The disinformation and geopolitical moves represent a pattern of election meddling since Trump began his second term. Trump and congressional Republicans influenced nearly every election in Latin America through coercive measures. Trump admitted to interfering in Honduras and Chile’s elections in December.

From outright endorsements to casting doubts about election integrity and even threatening voters in several countries, the far-right shift in Latin America is manufactured. In Brazil, most seem aware of Trump’s attempted manipulation. Recent polling shows 52% of voters believe the Trump-imposed tariffs are designed to boost Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign. Meanwhile, polling shows da Silva leading Bolsonaro in the October election, even if it comes to a runoff.

As the election draws near, U.S. measures will likely intensify.

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