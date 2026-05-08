Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Susan Martin's avatar
Susan Martin
4h

I remember Iran-Contra and all the horrible things that were done with so little consequence. I know this must happen far more frequently than I know. But, at what point are we going to decide that we are not the good guys? Spread the word, Arturo.

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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
5h

And our legacy media will echo the Latin American right wing attacks to help the orange rapist and the CIA to destabilize the very countries whose resultant refugees will forever generate the excuse for more ICE CBP and prison funding

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