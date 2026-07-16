Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Sharon Bouchard's avatar
Sharon Bouchard
1h

Finally I see one indie YTer pick up on Cuba. Farron Balanced channel. I don't hear much other than here. You'd think nothing is happening.

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2 replies by Arturo Dominguez and others
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
2h

Arturo, I'd be really interested to understand how Cuba specifically has thwarted US interference and propaganda so effectively for so long. Is it because it is small? An island? Close enough to the US to know the US really isn't exceptional? Whatever they've done must be replicated around Latin America (with cultural sensitivities and realities considered, of course.)

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
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