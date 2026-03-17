Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Susan Martin's avatar
Susan Martin
7h

You always give me new ways of seeing. I have always felt that our treatment of Cuba has been a failed policy that no one has addressed. Not only have you put human faces to the harm we are doing, but you are also educating me about the politics behind the cruelty. The hard right Cubans in this country are wielding a tremendous power with financial support of candidates who will do what they want. Does this remind anyone else of AIPAC, the Jewish American group backing the Netanyahu government? How about we get money out of politics and start treating people with respect?

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Anne Marescaux's avatar
Anne Marescaux
7hEdited

The people are a footnote in the reporting of the press. Heartbreaking. May relief for the Cuban people come quick.

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