Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
1d

While left-wing administrations (1998–2016) reduced poverty through social spending, they made the fatal mistake of leaving the structural pillars of plantationocracy power intact, specifically land ownership and media monopolies, in the fatal belief that elections would remain fair through international monitors without rank choice voting publicly financed elections and nationalized industries starting with food water and electricity.

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Coffee Envy's avatar
Coffee Envy
1dEdited

My wife has family in Colombia. In fact her mom is visiting there now. Yesterday on the phone, her tía (aunt) lectured us a bit about the election and how happy they were with the results, saying they were not leftists. She explained that she was a poll worker etc. I kept my mouth shut. Even without Trump butting in, the left wing - right wing dynamic is more extreme than here. But from what you write here, if true, Colombia will be fighting to keep its democracy with this new guy. The trend is not good.

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