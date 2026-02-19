Decolonized Journalism

Maier Amsden
1d

So Trump toppled Maduro because he was jealous of his penis? That's what I'm hearing.

1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Ohio Barbarian
1d

Delcy Rodriguez is, by all appearances, a dedicated Chavista. It looks like she is, in effect, paying Trump tribute to stave off a costly invasion while playing for time, and time is most definitely not on Trump's side.

He will probably be out of office by the end of the year, so this strategy is rational. Mexican President Gloria Sheinbaum is a far more deserving target of anticolonial criticism. She stopped oil shipments to Cuba because Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Mexico, which is almost certainly a bluff.

100% tariffs on Mexico would be disastrous for the US economy as well, would not last long even if he did try it, and the Supreme Court is going to strike all of Trump's tariffs down, anyway.

