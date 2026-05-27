Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Anne Marescaux's avatar
Anne Marescaux
2d

The indegenous communities will not back down, they fight for their land, which is linked to their cultural survival. I hope this will not turn into a massacre

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2 replies by Arturo Dominguez and others
US Blues's avatar
US Blues
2d

😳

“The Department of State issued a statement on behalf of the Shield of the Americas member countries, echoing Landau’s allegations that suggest “criminals and drug traffickers” are responsible for the protests.”

WTF??! USDOS issued a statement on “behalf” of Shield of the Americas??!

What/who is the Shield of the Americas (SOA)? Sounds familiar.

Seems the like a lazy rebranded atrocity called School of the Americas (SOA). Link below.

This is a total nightmare for Latin America and the world.

https://explaininghistory.org/2025/10/15/the-school-of-the-americas-soa-origins-and-mission/

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