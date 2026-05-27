Current Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz is facing mounting pressure at home as sustained protests against his administration continue to grow. Paz, a center-right president, was elected in late 2025 after running a campaign against Jorge Quiroga, a far-right candidate who was proposing broad austerity measures. Paz, whose platform largely opposed those measures and ran on curbing inflation and making life more affordable for Bolivians, quickly cut funding to various popular social programs once in office, sparking immediate outcry in December.

Since then, Bolivia has been suffering through a spiraling economic crisis, leading countless protesters to take to the streets weeks ago. What started as miners coming down from the Andes Mountains only to be met with violence from riot police has led to growing protests and discontent. Streets and highways have been blocked, bringing much of the country to a halt and creating food shortages in La Paz and El Alto, two of Bolivia’s most populous cities.

The convergence of various movements and protests represents a host of grievances and demands, some of which call for Paz’s resignation. The Bolivian government has met some but is focused only on what it calls “legitimate demands,” while saying it would use “the full force of the law against those who are attacking democracy.” As protesters argue that Paz is governing by decree and not doing anything that benefits Bolivians, Paz announced that he is reshuffling his cabinet to stem calls for his resignation. Immediately after the announcement, his labor secretary resigned to “pacify the country.”

Meanwhile, a diplomatic crisis is also unfolding. During a speech at the Council of the Americas, Department of State Under Secretary Christopher Landau claimed that the protests are “a coup financed by that alliance between politics and organized crime throughout the Latin American region.” Days later, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the protests a “popular uprising,” which led Paz to expel Colombian Ambassador Elizabeth Garcia, alleging “interference” in Bolivia’s internal affairs. Colombia responded by expelling Bolivian chargé d’affaires Ariel Percy Molina Pimentel from Bogotá.

The Department of State issued a statement on behalf of the Shield of the Americas member countries, echoing Landau’s allegations that suggest “criminals and drug traffickers” are responsible for the protests. The member countries of the far-right coalition are the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago

“While President Rodrigo Paz works to repair the damaged economy and institutions he inherited after years of mismanagement, protests and blockades are preventing fuel and medical supplies from reaching many Bolivians. Member countries of the Shield of the Americas have been providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Bolivia.”

While the coalition talks about sending humanitarian aid, something Brazilian President Lula da Silva also offered to do, Paz’s administration announced that Argentina sent humanitarian aid on military aircraft. However, Argentine Congressman Rolando Pacheco claims that Argentine President Javier Milei shipped riot gear to quell protests. The allegation prompted many lawmakers to request a report from Milei’s office detailing what was shipped to Bolivia.

As the United States involves itself in Latin American internal affairs with the resurrection of the Monroe Doctrine, it’s looking to interfere in elections and destabilize the region. Members of Trump’s cabinet are already creating a pretext to suggest some form of criminality in the protests. This suggests that they believe an opportunity may arise to assist in the White House’s agenda. The uprising in Bolivia isn’t just a thorn in Paz’s side; it’s becoming a bit of a pain point for Trump’s Latin American policy of regional dominion.

What worries the White House, it seems, is that the protests in Bolivia might be a catalyst against U.S.-backed far-right governments, such as Ecuador and El Salvador, that are targeting their opposition with violence, using “counternarcotics operations” as a pretext. After the Bolivian Congress voted to make it easier for Paz to declare martial law and use the military against protesters, it seems Bolivia is close to being on the list of countries repressing their people and punishing dissent.

Countries with leaders that the United States is all too happy to support.

Arturo is an independent freelance journalist. He has written hundreds of articles on policing, immigration, race, and Latin America. His work has been featured in outlets such as Unicorn Riot, The Antagonist Magazine, Latino Rebels, and more. Arturo is also on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Threads. To support his work, become a paid subscriber or donate via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.