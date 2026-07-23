Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Paula Simmons's avatar
Paula Simmons
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Corporate democrats have to know the US has meddled in Latin America for decades. Every time workers might get rights—*socialism” 🙀, they move in and overthrow the elected government. There’s always an underlying reason. Guatemala it was The United Fruit Company.

That PAC money, you know. They’re complicit.

The US is an imperialistic nation. Always has been.

I’m being pedantic, but Jacky Rosen is D-NV. I used to live there. She and Cortez-Masto are useless.

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