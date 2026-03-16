Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
10h

Trump's ambition is a United States of North and South America, and he will partner with whatever authoritarian leader helps him achieve that goal, regardless of how ruthless or corrupt.

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bumpyjonas's avatar
bumpyjonas
10h

So, I guess this means the next election is already rigged.

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