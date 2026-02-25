Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Arturo Dominguez and Egberto Willies dicuss ICE, Trump's Gulag, Cuba, Venezuela, and SOTU

A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Egberto Willies's live video
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Egberto Willies's avatar
Arturo Dominguez and Egberto Willies
Feb 25, 2026
Get more from Arturo Dominguez in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arturo Dominguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture