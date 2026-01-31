Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

Leslye Joy Allen, Historian
Jan 31

Arturo, every damned one of these people and these groups are riddled with closeted homosexuals.

David Nicholls
Jan 31

The USA has become the blueprint for racial and gender inequality. I’m so glad I don’t live there.

Trans people deserve compassion and respect. Yet the USA is at the forefront of bigotry and violence.

Not just about trans people, but about anyone other than white. It is despicable.

Leader of the free world? I don’t think so. Leader of the most corrupt world.

And the minorities get left behind.

Trump is an abomination. But the USA will suffer long term. Nobody trusts you.

In fact you will never be trusted again.

Quite honestly, fuck you.

Your commander in chief is a joke, intentionally.

I’m sure that Melania expects much more!

