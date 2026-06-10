Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Rachel Baldes's avatar
Rachel Baldes
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I think Elian Gonzales might be in a unique position to explain the position of the Cuban people to US residents? I can't really think of someone with a history better suited than the his own. I can certainly understand why he wouldn't want to waste any more of his time and energy on people who manipulated him as a political tool when he was a child.

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