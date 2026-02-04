Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

C. Jacobs's avatar
C. Jacobs
Feb 8

On one hand, these claims and fictitious numbers need blowing up. On the other hand, once the recession these fools are bringing on happens, it would be kind of fun to blame all of the inflation and economic downturn on them shipping off the "millions" of people they claim, ~1% of the total population, in a disorganized frenzy. That number of people including an even higher percentage of workforce participants would make for an entertaining scramble to watch them pick which facts they want to live by.

1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
