Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Jed's avatar
Jed
10h

Fantastic analysis.

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Amy Northam's avatar
Amy Northam
5h

Hit the nail on the head, but I think we may be underestimating the Republicans. They will offer it, but not keep it like Trump did. They are getting good at the spin. Trick is getting the voters not to be fooled a third time.

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